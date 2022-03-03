 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News