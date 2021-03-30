For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
