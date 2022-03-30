This evening's outlook for Davenport: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
