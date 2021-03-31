Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.