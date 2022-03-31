 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

