Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.