For the drive home in Davenport: Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.
