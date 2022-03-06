Davenport's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Davenport Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
