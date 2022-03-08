Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low …
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Frid…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…