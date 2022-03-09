Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.