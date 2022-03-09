This evening in Davenport: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low …
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Frid…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…