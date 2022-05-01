 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

