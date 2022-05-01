Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
