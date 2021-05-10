May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.