Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 deg…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degre…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 deg…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 d…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…