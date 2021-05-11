 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News