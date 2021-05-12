 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News