For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Quad-City residents will finally be able to turn off their furnaces this week, but they will also need to prime their air conditioners as a hu…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tod…
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…