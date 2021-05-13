For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
