May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph.