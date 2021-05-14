For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
