May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.