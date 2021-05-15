 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News