Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
