For the drive home in Davenport: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
