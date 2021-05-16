May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Davenport. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.