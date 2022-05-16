 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

