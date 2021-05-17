Davenport's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Davenpor…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. …
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 deg…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…