May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.