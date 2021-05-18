May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.