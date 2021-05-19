May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.