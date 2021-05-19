This evening in Davenport: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Davenpor…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. …
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The ar…