May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.