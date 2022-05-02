 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News