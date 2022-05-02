This evening in Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Davenport c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Don't…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …