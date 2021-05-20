For the drive home in Davenport: Overcast. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
