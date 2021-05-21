For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
