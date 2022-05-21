May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.