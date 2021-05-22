Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
