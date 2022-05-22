May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.