May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.