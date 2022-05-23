For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very warm and and windy during the day, but a cold front will be working across the state tonight and Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Cold front moving across Iowa Friday, lingering rain chance and chilly temperatures for the weekend
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest temperatures are yet to come. See when and where rain is most likely today through the weekend and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday
Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers & possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Models are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…