May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

