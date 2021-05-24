This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Par…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
- Updated
Central Illinois should have one more day of rain