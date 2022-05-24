 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

