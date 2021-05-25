May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.