This evening's outlook for Davenport: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Par…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 1…
- Updated
Central Illinois should have one more day of rain