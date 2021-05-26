This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Par…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 1…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The ar…