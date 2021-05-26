 Skip to main content
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

