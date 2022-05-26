Davenport's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
