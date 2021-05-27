Davenport's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
