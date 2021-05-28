Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
