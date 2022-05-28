This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
