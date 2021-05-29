This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
