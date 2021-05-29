May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

