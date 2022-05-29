This evening's outlook for Davenport: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Davenport. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Breezy c…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
It will be a warm day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. To…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.