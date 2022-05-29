May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.