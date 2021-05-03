Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
