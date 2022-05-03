Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
