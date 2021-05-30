 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Davenport. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

