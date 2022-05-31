May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.