This evening's outlook for Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.