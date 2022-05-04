For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
